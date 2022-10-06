Migrant boats sink in Aegean Sea

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Migrant boats sink in Aegean SeaPlay01:27SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.33MB)Published 7 October 2022 at 7:23amSource: SBS News .Published 7 October 2022 at 7:23amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSolomon Islands reassures Australia over Chinese military baseNSW prepares for further rain and floodingFrench author wins Nobel Prize for LiteratureIMF warns risk of global recession is rising