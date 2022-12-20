SBS News In Depth

Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australia's workforce

SBS News In Depth

INFRASTRUCTURE STOCK

Road maintenance workers in Sydney Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2022 at 5:28pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

Despite holding more than a quarter of all jobs in Australia, a new report shows migrant workers are more likely to be employed in lower paid industries regardless of their actual skills. But is this changing?

Published 20 December 2022 at 5:28pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

David Jones store front.

SBS On the Money: David Jones returning to Australian ownership

Young Couple Cycling in Amsterdam, Holland

Cycling and recycling - how the Netherlands puts old bikes to good use

Delegates applaud at the COP15 conference in Montreal

COP15 achieves breakthrough biodiversity achievement

Rwanda asylum seekers judgement, London

Court rules UK plan to send refugees to Rwanda is legal