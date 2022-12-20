Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australia's workforce

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Published 20 December 2022 at 5:28pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Despite holding more than a quarter of all jobs in Australia, a new report shows migrant workers are more likely to be employed in lower paid industries regardless of their actual skills. But is this changing?
