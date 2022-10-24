SBS News In Depth

Migration key element of Australia's economic future but Treasurer warns of bumps ahead

SBS News In Depth

Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers (SBS).jpg

Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:43pm
By Anna Henderson
Source: SBS News

Ahead of the federal Budget, the Treasurer says increasing migration will be central to the nation's economic success. But Jim Chalmers has also warned that global conditions could trigger a rise in unemployment. He's speaking here to our Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:43pm
By Anna Henderson
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anze Logar talks to the media after presidential election in Ljubljana

Right-wing candidate leads Slovenia's presidential race

Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed on a screen (AAP).jpg

China's leader expands power for possible lifelong rule

A teenager stands in the rubble at Mykolaiv (AAP).jpg

Warnings that Russian's invasion in Ukraine is escalating

Flooding at Echuca Village

Border residents unite against rising flood waters