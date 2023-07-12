Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.
Mining the ocean for vital minerals - but can we protect the environment?
Polymetallic sea nodules, rich in nickel, manganese and cobalt mineral deposits. Credit: Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images
Discussions about whether or not to mine the ocean are underway in Jamaica. Delegates from 167 countries, including Australia, have gathered at the headquarters of the International Seabed Authority. The little known intergovernmental body regulates activities on international waters.
