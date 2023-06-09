Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Minister accused of misleading Parliament over Higgins allegation
Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has been accused of misleading Parliament about how much she knew about the Brittany Higgins rape allegation. Members of the opposition are now calling on her to resign and for Higgins' payout to be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission
