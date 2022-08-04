Mixed reactions as Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan

People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022. Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan and becomes the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Source: Chiang Ying-ying/AP
Published 4 August 2022 at 1:00pm
By Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
China has responded to Nancy Pelosi's visit by sending military aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, but there are claims it is unlikely to go ahead with military actions.
