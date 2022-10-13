Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to form new cabinet in Iraq

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to form new cabinet in IraqPlay00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (730.13KB)Published 14 October 2022 at 6:49amSource: SBS News .Published 14 October 2022 at 6:49amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMandatory isolation rules end for COVID-19Free IVF services in VictoriaNorthern Territory to lift age of criminal responsibilitySaudi Arabia rejects criticism of last week's decision to cut OPEC oil targets