Momentous memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's coffin is carried into her state funeral Source: AAP / AAP
Published 20 September 2022 at 6:13am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
World leaders, presidents and prime ministers have gathered to farewell Queen Elizabeth the II at her state funeral after her 70-year- reign. The historic service at Westminster Abbey included moving tributes from dignitaries and one of the largest processions in modern history followed.
