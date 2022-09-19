SBS News In Depth

Momentous memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's coffin is carried into her state funeral Source: AAP / AAP

Published 20 September 2022 at 6:13am
By Stephanie Corsetti
World leaders, presidents and prime ministers have gathered to farewell Queen Elizabeth the II at her state funeral after her 70-year- reign. The historic service at Westminster Abbey included moving tributes from dignitaries and one of the largest processions in modern history followed.

