More holiday heatwave tragedy as authorities warn heat, alcohol and COVID add to drowning risk
At least eight people have drowned across the country since Christmas Day. (Getty) Credit: Laurie Noble/Getty Images
Published 28 December 2022 at 6:03pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
While the recent warm weather and clear skies have been a welcome arrival for most, the increase in activity on Australian waterways has also resulted more tragedy. At least eight people have drowned across the country since Christmas Day, leaving authorities pleading with the public to be more cautious.
