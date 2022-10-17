SBS News In Depth

More than 11,000 Victorians displaced by floods

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

Cars are covered floodwaters along the A39 in Shepparton, Victoria, Monday, October 17, 2022. The ADF has been called in to help flood victims in Victoria, with authorities predicting more than 7500 proprieties could be affected. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 17 October 2022 at 7:36pm
By John Baldock, Sean Wales
Presented by John Baldock
Major flooding in Victoria has displaced more than 11,000 Victorians and more wet weather is forecast.

