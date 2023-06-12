'More than we can bear' - 10 killed in Hunter Valley bus crash

Australia Bus Crash

Police inspect the crashed bus in the Hunter Valley Source: AAP / Mark Baker/AP

A bus driver has been charged over the Sunday night crash that killed ten people and injured dozens after a wedding in New South Wales. The charter bus was returning 35 guests from a wedding to their accommodation in the Hunter Valley when it overturned at a roundabout near the Hunter Expressway off ramp at Greta late on Sunday night.

