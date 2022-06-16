SBS News In Depth

More US dollars for Ukraine as UN investigates war crimes

SBS News In Depth

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT

A man clears debris from his home in the city of Dobropillia in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas Source: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2022 at 10:36am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Tags

The United States will send an additional one billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine as Ukraine's president says Russia has earned 93 billion euros in energy sales since the war began, despite global sanctions.

Published 16 June 2022 at 10:36am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Regional assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees in Prague

Record figures of displaced people around the world

Output of an Artificial Intelligence system performing Facial Recognition on a photograph of a man

Big name stores trial 'Big Brother' cameras

Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross

Pay rise coming for low paid workers

Flooded scenes in Molesworth St, Lismore in March (AAP)

NSW disaster management agencies defend flooding actions