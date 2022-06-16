More US dollars for Ukraine as UN investigates war crimes

A man clears debris from his home in the city of Dobropillia in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas Source: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Published 16 June 2022 at 10:36am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Tags
The United States will send an additional one billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine as Ukraine's president says Russia has earned 93 billion euros in energy sales since the war began, despite global sanctions.
Published 16 June 2022 at 10:36am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE