Morning News Bulletin 07 September 2023

At least 17 people have been killed, and 32 injured, in an explosion on a busy market street in Ukraine.





The attack took place in Kostyantynivka, which is near the front line.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack, which he says was a deliberate move by Russia.





—-





Chinese Premier Li Qiang has raised concerns of a "new Cold War" as world leaders gathered for the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia amid sharpening geopolitical rivalries across the Indo-Pacific region.





Speaking at the annual summit with China, Japan and South Korea, the premier says countries need to handle their differences with careful consideration.





"To manage difference, at present, it is very important to oppose picking sides, oppose bloc confrontation, and oppose a new cold war. Disagreements and disputes among countries should be handled properly."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 at the summit, aimed at boosting trade relationships with countries throughout Southeast Asia.





In response to concerns that this may disrupt Australia's trade relationship with China, Mr Albanese says it's only natural Australia would want to diversify its trade relationships.





"Well China is of course our major trading partner. But we know that diversification of our trade and our economic relationships makes sense, and we have enormous opportunities because of where we're positioned to take advantage of the growth that is occuring in this region."





—-





Advocates for Indigenous mental health are calling for a more civil debate and discussion around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum to reduce social and emotional harms to First Nations people.





A group of mental health organisations, including the Indigenous Allied Health Australia and the Black Dog Institute, are calling on politicians to sign a Respectful Referendum Pledge.





The pledge is a set of principles to encourage more civil and inclusive conversations about the October 14 referendum.





Donna Murry is the CEO of Indigenous Allied Health Australia, a workforce organisation that aims to develop and support to improve health and well being outcomes of Indigenous Australians.





She says the toxicity present in the debate surrounding the referendum can make it difficult for First Nations people to feel safe and supported.





"It's becoming something that we cannot escape in every situation that we find ourselves in. And that over time is quiet gruelling and mentally is very difficult to feel safe and have an opinion or to have a respectful debate about the referendum in our own communities, around our workplaces."





—-





Torrential rain continues to cause severe flooding in Greece with at least one death.





Storm Daniel hit western and central Greece and flooded homes, business and roads, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services.





A man died after a wall collapsed in the bad weather.





The floods come just days after a deadly wildfire that's burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.





A resident of the city of Volos, Vasilis Batsios, says he's in shock.





“Yesterday the rainfall was very intense, unprecedented. This has never happened before here in Magnesia. (There was) a lot of water, a lot of volume, and for many hours, many hours. For 24 hours it was nonstop and there was a lot of water, the amount of water was unbelievable.”





—-





The federal government is marking National Threatened Species Day by announcing a range of measures to improve outcomes for native species and ecosystems.





The government will invest more than 500 million dollars to help native animals and plants impacted by bushfires.





More than 65 Australian species have had their status listed or upgraded to endangered, giving them greater protection under national environmental laws.





—-





And in sport,





Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales.





The national prosecutor's office says the investigation into the incident, which took place after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, will be processed as soon as possible.





Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry into 'serious misconduct' by Spain's top sport court.



