Morning News Bulletin 10 November 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 10 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated an hour ago at 6:39am
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The results of the US midterm elections expected to take days to tally, as counting for the tight race continues; Russian defence officials say they will withdraw troops from the key city of Kherson; and in sport, boxer Jeff Fenech awarded his fourth world championship decades after the controversial match.
