Morning News Bulletin 10 September 2023

The death toll following a powerful Morocco earthquake rises to more than 1,300

A man is charged with murder after allegedly driving his car into pedestrians in Melbourne

Brisbane beat Port Adelaide to itch closer to ending their premiership drought.

A powerful earthquake in Morocco has killed more than 1,300 people and injured at least 1,800 more in the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades.





The magnitude 6.8 quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night, destroying buildings and seeing residents of major cities residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home.





Australian tourist Tri was visiting Marrakech when her group was forced to evacuate its accommodation.





"We just went to bed and did not go to bed, because the room started shaking. It was just.. yes the room started shaking. There's no other way, we were going back and forward and everything started moving and pictures started moving. We just grabbed some clothes and our bags and we raced out."





—-





The G20 Summit has reached a consensus on the issues facing the bloc, with negotiators resolving major differences by compromising over the wording on the war in Ukraine.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an agreement on a joint declaration, which acknowledged the "immense human suffering" caused by global conflicts but does not directly condemn Russia's war in Ukraine.





This comes after the Indian Prime Minister began the two-day meeting by calling on members to end a "global trust deficit" and announced the G20 was granting permanent membership to the African Union in an effort to make it more representative.





Mr Modi's announcement was well received by the G20 crowd of leaders.





"We have just received some good news. Because of the hard work done by our team and collaboration from all of you, we have been able to achieve consensus on the New Delhi G20 leader's summit declaration."





—-





Homicide detectives have charged a man with murder after he allegedly drove into pedestrians and other vehicles in Melbourne's CBD, killing one person and injuring five others on Friday evening.





Police say the 26-year-old Melton West man had been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of intentionally cause serious injury and two counts of conduct endangering life.





Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says the man has no prior criminal history, but has interacted with police previously in the form of a mental health transfer in 2020 and as the subject of a missing persons report.





Mr Patton has said there is nothing to indicate the incident was terror-related.





"Our counter-terrorism command has assessed their intelligence holdings and liased with ASIO. There is nothing known to connect this with terrorism to connect this in any shape or form at this time."





—-





Rescue teams have started extricating an American researcher who became seriously ill while he was 1,000 meters below the entrance of a cave in Turkey.





It could take days to bring Mark Dickey to the surface since rescuers anticipate he will have to stop and rest frequently at camps set up along the way as they pull his stretcher through the narrow passages.





The 40-year-old experienced caver began vomiting because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains.





Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan has provided an update on the rescue mission.





"We have received reports from inside the cave that his (Mark Dickey) condition is getting better, that he is in stable condition as of yesterday, and is getting better every day. The total number of personnel today is 190, up from 162 yesterday, of which 153 are experts in the field of search and rescue. There are personnel from eight different countries. The team consists of 153 search and rescue personnel, with a total of 190 personnel from eight countries."





—-





In AFL,





The Brisbane Lions have stormed clear in a lively qualifying final against Port Adelaide to move within two wins of breaking their 20-year premiership drought.





The Lions came out on top in a 123 to 75 victory at the Gabba on Saturday night.





Port threatened an upset when they rallied to lead in the second quarter, and then surged again to trail by just 10 points in the third term, before the hosts pulled away again.





Charlie Cameron, who kicked two goals in his 200th A-F-L Game, told Fox Sports that celebrations would be low-key as the team gets ready to host a preliminary final against either Melbourne or Carlton in two weeks time.



