Morning News Bulletin 11 October 2023

Anthony Albanese urges support for the yes case in Saturday's referendum- from the place it all began.

Israel regains control of its border with Gaza after a surprise attack from Hamas militants.

The co-hosts have been announced for both the Euro 2028 and Euro 2032.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is asking for the support of Australians for the Indigenous Voice To Parliament- from the place the proposal was thought of.





He's visiting Uluru, and has met with Indigenous people, in the lead-up to Saturday's referendum.





The Voice To Parliament was one of the recommendations of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, back in 2017.





The Prime Minister says the Central Land Council unanimously backs the yes case.





Mr Albanese says non-Indigenous Australians should vote yes in the referendum to accept a friendly gesture from Indigenous people.





"The Australian story is 65,000 years old. And we have an opportunity to write the next chapter in the coming days. On Saturday, the first Australians have a hand outstretched to us, to non-Indigenous Australians. A hand of a friendship, just asking to be grasped, so that we can move forward to that better future together."





Mr Albanese will today meet ultra-marathon runner Pat Farmer, as he finishes his run around Australia to promote the yes case.





He'll then fly to Melbourne, as he continues late campaigning ahead of the vote on Saturday.







Israel says it has reclaimed control of its border with the Gaza strip after an unprecedented attack from Hamas militants.





The Hamas rocket attacks and border incursions have led to the killing of at least 1000 people according to Israel's embassy in the United States.





In retaliation, the Israeli miliary has bombarded Gaza with the heaviest air strikes in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, killing at least 830 people according to Gaza's health ministry.





The strikes continued despite a threat by Hamas militants to execute Israeli captives if the air attacks are not stopped.





Israel has also extended its blockade of Gaza so that no electricity, food, water or fuel would be allowed in for the region.





European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern for Gaza and urged Israel to ensure that any retaliation is within the bounds of international law.





"This barbaric terrorist attack that has caused so many casualties, so many people being killed, that has provoked reaction from the Israeli Defense Forces, which also will cause human suffering. We insist that this has to be done in accordance with humanitarian law. But the fact is that at the moment, the casualties in Gaza are also increasing. 150,000 people are internally displaced, and its Mediterranean situation is dire. So, we will have to support more. Not less, more.”





The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.





Hamas’s stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.







Rescuers are scaling back operations following the earthquake in Afghanistan's north-west.





The chances of finding survivors, 72 hours on from the magnitude 6.3 earthquake, are thought to be greatly diminished.





The Taliban government says at least 2,400 people have died, and more than 2,000 have been injured.





Villagers have held mass funerals for their dead.





The World Health Organisation says most of these are women and children.







In football, the United Kingdom and Ireland will co-host the 2028 men's European championships...and Italy and Turkey will co-host the 2032 tournament.





European football's governing body, UEFA, has given its final approval for the arrangements.





Games in 2028 will be hosted across all five countries- England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.





Turkey withdrew from bidding for the 2028 tournament last week.





Parts of the United Kingdom co-hosted the last men's European Championships, two years ago, and England hosted solo in 1996.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the country is poised to repeat the excitement of 1996, and also last year, when England hosted and won the women's European championships.



