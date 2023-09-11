Morning News Bulletin 11 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





Early voting opens for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum

Australian-Chileans mark 50 years since Chile's 1973 coup and its lasting impacts

In football, The Socceroos come away with a 2-all draw in their friendly against Mexico

Postal vote applications for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament open today.





Governor-General David Hurley will issue the legal document, called a writ, that will signal the start of early voting.





The issuing of writ also puts in place a seven-day deadline for people to make sure they are on the electoral roll.





Former First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria co-chair - and Yes campaigner - Marcus Stewart says he feels encouraged by the conversations he has been having in the community.





"I am not nervous because I have faith in the Australian people. And every conversation we have out there, we're converting votes because people are understanding what this is. What we have here on the Sunday following a successful yes vote, the average Australian will wake up and it will be business as usual. They will go about their day. But for us, we move the dial. We actually have a mechanism to have government to listen to what our people are saying. Why does it have to be in the constitution - because this has to be above politics."





Postal voting is one of the options for casting a ballot. It can also be done in-person, or using a phone voting system for the visually impaired.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum .





--





Morocco is mobilising efforts nationwide for disaster relief after the impact of a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.





The United Nations says at least 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts have been affected by the earthquake.





The death toll has exceeded 2,100 people.





Professor Ghani Chehbouni is director of the International Water Research Institute - at Mohamed VI Polytechnic University in Marrakesh.





He says getting aid to remote areas in the mountains will be difficult.





“(It's) the strongest earthquake that we have for over 100 years. The most casualty that we experience are in the mountain area. The government is doing what they can to rescue the people but it is very difficult reach out to them. The winter season is about to start, people have lost their houses, we need all supports to be coordinated."





--





Anthony Albanese has used his final speech at the G20 summit to urge countries to come together amid a "critical juncture" for the world.





Speaking on the second day of the gathering in New Delhi, the prime minister pleaded for economic co-operation from world leaders in order for countries to be more resilient.





Amid growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he says it is more crucial than ever for countries to uphold rules-based order.





Reflecting on the summit, Mr Albanese says he is pleased with what has been achieved.





"The G20 is such an important body. It represents 85 per cent of global GDP. And that's why what happened here matters. That matters at home as well. Because we know that inflation is a global problem, and international engagement is part of the solution. Whether it's climate change, energy, resources or supply chains, being part of these conversations means that Australia gets to shape the solutions."





At the end of the first day of the summit, India announced it had managed to build a consensus on the joint declaration.





The statement refers to the war in Ukraine, but it does not directly criticise Russia for the war.





It refers to the human suffering and negative impacts of war on food and energy security.





Ukraine says there is nothing in the statement for the G20 to be proud of, while Russia praised the declaration for being "balanced".





--





Members of the Chilean community in Australia are marking 50 years since the military coup that brought dictator Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile.





His regime killed or disappeared more than 3,000 people, and more than 200,000 were forced into exile.





Questions still remain over Australia’s role in the overthrow of the democratically-elected government of President Salvador Allende.





His grandson, Alejandro Salvador Fernandez Allende, says he has joined with others in Sydney to remember the impact of those events today.





"Today is a day of memory. We are remembering the awful things that happened in Chile. To all those people who are here in exile. We are paying personal respect to the story to what they have to say. So for me, it is an honour to be here with the local community."





Almost a fortnight ago, Chile's government launched its first initiative to find out what happened to the people who still remain missing.





Only the fates of 307 who disappeared are known.





During the bloody 17-year dictatorship of Pinochet, more than 40-thousand [[40,175]] people were executed, detained, and disappeared or tortured as political prisoners, according to Chile's Ministry of Justice, based on fact-finding by various commissions.





--





In football, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says there are positives to take away from the 2-all result in the friendly against Mexico in Dallas.





Harry Souttar headed home in the 16th minute to give Australia the lead in front of a raucous pro-Mexico crowd at the AT&T Stadium.





But a pair of defensive errors gifted Mexico two second-half strikes.





Injuries in the second half meant that Mitch Duke was substituted with a hamstring issue, before Jackson Irvine was taken off the field with an ankle injury.





Arnold told Channel Ten he is happy with how the team performed, but there is room for improvement.



