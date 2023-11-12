Morning News Bulletin 12 November 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Israel denies its forces firing directly on Gaza's largest medical facility

Australia's largest port operator still trying to resolve a cyber issue

Mitch Marsh has returned to form to smash a century in Australia's seventh straight World Cup victory

Israeli has denied its forces are firing on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City but says there are clashes with Hamas militants around the region's largest medical centre.





Hamas' health ministry in Gaza has said that Israeli army snipers near the hospital have fired into the medical complex from time to time, limiting the ability of medics and people to move.





Israel has ordered civilians sheltering at hospitals in northern Gaza must leave so it can attack Hamas' command centres placed under and around them, which Hamas has denied.





Israeli Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Moshe Tetro has said the east side of the Al-Shifa hospital was open for anyone who wants to evacuate safely.





WHO Regional Emergency Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr Rick Brennan says nearly half of Gaza's healthcare facilities are not functioning after sustained attacks.





"Those that are functioning are working well well well below their capacity because of a lack of fuel, a lack of medicine, a lack of water, and a lack of necessary medical supplies. Doctors and nurses are completely exhausted and overwhelmed and a number of hospitals are under attack. We've heard that Al Shifa hospital has sustained five attacks over the last 24 to 36 hours."





The federal government is assisting Australia's largest ports operator to try and resolve a cybersecurity incident.





The logistics company D-P World Australia closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle port operations on Friday (November 10) after detecting the breach.





Landside access to the affected ports has been restricted.





The company says it is collaborating closely with both the federal government and private sector stakeholders to ensure sensitive inbound freight can be prioritised and retrieved.





It says it is working around the clock to solve the problem.





One man has been killed and three women injured in Kherson by Russian artillery as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of retaking the city from the Kremlin's forces (November 11).





Kherson regional prosecutors said Russian artillery shelling hit a private house and multi-storey building in Kherson injuring three and killing one person.





The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has said the city has also come under air attack with large explosions heard in the first attack on Kyiv since late September, with no immediate information on if there were any casualties.





The flight of Russian troops from Kherson under prolonged Ukrainian assault a year ago was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the war, with hopes it would serve as a springboard for more advances into occupied territory.





This Canadian volunteer says the people of Ukraine need the world's continued support, with the war now locked in a stalemate.





“These people here have been through pure hell and they need our support, they need our help. It's not about me, it's about her, him, her, all these people because they've gone through… You can't even imagine. I lived it with them, but they've gone through pure hell and we need to help them. That’s the most important thing.”





In cricket,





Mitch Marsh has recaptured his form with a big century to ensure Australia will go into the World Cup semi-finals on the back of seven straight wins, in an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh.





Marsh hit an unbeaten 177 from 132 balls on Saturday (November 11) in Pune, helping Australia pull off their biggest ever World Cup chase as they reached Bangladesh's 306 with 32 balls to spare.





The win ensures Australia will enter Thursday's semi-final against South Africa as one of the competition's form teams, rebounding from two opening losses to India and the Proteas.



