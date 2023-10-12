Morning News Bulletin 12 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





Fears are growing of a potential humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following Hamas attack on Israel.

China re-iterates it wants good relations with Australia, after the repatriation of journalist Cheng Lei.

Marcus Stoinis looming as a strong possibility to come into Australia's World Cup lineup.

Officials in Gaza say the region is facing a humanitarian catastrophe as their sole power plant has shut down completely due to a depletion of fuel - a resource denied by the Israelis.





This comes as Israel responds to a surprise assault by Hamas militants which have killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, according to the Israeli military.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now agreed with the Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz to form an emergency war cabinet to coordinate their retaliation efforts.





In response, Israel has denied Gazans access to food, water, fuel and electricity and bombarded the region with the heaviest air strikes in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, killing at least 1,100 people according to Gaza's health ministry.





United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk has said that the total blockade of essential resources was illegal under international law.





The U-N's Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Israeli forces to abide by international law and protect civilians.





"Civilians must be protected at all times. International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld. About 220,000 Palestinians are now sheltering in 92 UNRWA facilities across Gaza. Crucial life-saving supplies – including fuel, food and water -- must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now."





The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.







China claims freed Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been released because she has served her sentence.





The former host for Chinese state television has arrived home in Melbourne after being detained in China for more than three years.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry says she was sentenced to two years and eleven months in jail by a Beijing court for illegally providing state secrets to foreign countries, although no more detail has been provided.





Ms Cheng was met by her family, with whom regular contact had not been allowed, and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong upon arrival in Melbourne.





The release comes amidst improved relations between Australia and China in recent times.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says China wants to have good relations with Australia.





"China's position on the development of China-Australia relations has always been clear -- a healthy and stable China-Australia relationship is in the interests of both countries and their people. It is also conducive to peace and stability in the region and the world. China is willing to work with Australia to promote the continued improvement and development of relations between the two countries for the betterment of our people."







The Victorian parliamentary inquiry into last year's floods in the state will today [[thu]] hear from the state's planning authority, and the management and residents of a Melbourne retirement village.





47 properties at the Rivervue Retirement Village were inundated by floodwaters in October 2022.





Melbourne Water admitted to the inquiry yesterday [[wed]] its modelling did not reflect the actual extent of flooding when it came to events at the Rivervue Retirement Village.





Melbourne Water said it was working with the retirement village on flood mitigation.





The inquiry has been told flood warnings to the community last year were inadequate, and alarmingly misleading.







In cricket, Australian captain Pat Cummins says all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is a good chance to come into the team for tonight's World Cup clash against South Africa.





Stoinis did not play in Australia's first World Cup match- a defeat to host nation India in Chennai earlier this week.





This match will be played in Lucknow- which is where Stoinis plays his cricket in the Indian Premier League.





Cummins says that's one of the reasons he's being considered.





"It's a ground he knows pretty well. I think, chatting to him and a couple of the other guys, it's probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for IPL. The wicket looks really good. So, he's someone we'll look at pretty closely."





South Africa won their match of the tournament by more than 100 runs against Sri Lanka last weekend.



