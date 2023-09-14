Morning News Bulletin 14 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he supports what he calls Russia's "sacred war" against the West.





At the opening of the meeting with President Putin, Mr Kim said it was an unwavering position of the North to further develop its traditional friendship and ties with Russia.





The summit between the leaders of the two countries, which have both become increasingly isolated internationally, is being watched closely by the United States and its allies, who suspect they could agree to trade arms and defence technology.





Kim Jong Un applauded Mr Putin's stance against NATO and western allies.





"Russia is now in the sacred fight against hegemonic forces in order to protect its sovereignty and security interests. We have constantly expressed our full and unconditional support for all the decisions taken by the president and the Russian leadership, and I want to assure you that we will always be together with Russia in the fight against imperialism."





A new law has been passed in the Queensland parliament stripping accused rapists of the protection of anonymity.





Previously, state laws protected the identities of people charged with rape or other sexual offences being published until they were committed to stand trial.





The new bill means they can now be named unless there is a suppression or non-publication order.





These changes will bring Queensland into line with all other Australian jurisdictions except the Northern Territory.





The remains of alleged 'non-human' beings have been presented at Mexico’s first public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, also known as UFOs.





Recovered in 2017 in Peru, the two bodies are believed to be 700 and 1,800 years old, with only three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.





The hearing aimed to rule on the phenomenon in the Aerial Space Protection Law, which makes Mexico the first country in the world to officially acknowledge the presence of aliens on the planet.





Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace Ryan Graves says this should be a priority.





“We believe that UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) represent an urgent priority for both aerospace safety and scientific inquiry. Our focus is on improving public education of UAP, breaking stigma and working towards better transparency and disclosure. I am proud and honored that more than 10,000 people have joined in our mission at Safe Aerospace.org. Anyone can join. I am confident that this is just the beginning.”





Tesla CEO Elon Musk says an Artificial Intelligence Forum held in Washington may go down in history as being very important for the future of civilisation.





Mr Musk has attended a closed-door Senate forum on artificial intelligence with other tech leaders in the United States.





He says he believes there's a lot of support for regulation, but it will take time.





"The key point is really that "support for us to have a referee, just as you have a referee, a sports game or all sports games, and that the games are better for us to ensure that those players make the rules, play fairly. I think it is important for similar reasons to have a regulator, a regulator which you can think of as a referee to ensure that companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public."





The French government has halted sales of the Apple's iPhone 12 over concerns it emits high radiation levels.





The National Frequency Agency, which oversees radio-electric frequencies and monitors public exposure to electromagnetic radiation, has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market and urgently fix the issue.





The Agency says the model emits electromagnetic waves which can be absorbed by the body at a level higher than the European threshold.





The head of the World Football Association has said he wants to see Saudi Arabia play in the Women's World Cup in the future.





FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke during the draw for this year's Club World Cup competition in Saudi Arabia.





He said for football to become truly global it needed to embrace cultures across the world and inspire women and girls, as well as boys.





"We are coming from, as you rightly mentioned, the best ever Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. And we want a women's team from Saudi Arabia to play in the Women's World Cup, as well, in the future."





Saudi Arabia launched its first women's football league in November 2020.



