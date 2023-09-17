Morning News Bulletin 17 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.











TRANSCRIPT





More than 17,000 to take part in 42 kilometre Sydney Marathon today

Libya's Public Prosecution Office says it will pursue criminal charges for the country's flood disaster

Wales defeats Portugal in the Rugby World Cup.





The Sydney marathon is expected to be among the world's most attended marathon events, boasting a record number of participants.





More than 17,000 runners are registered to tackle today's gruelling 42km course.





The figure is more than double the number who took part in Australia's previous biggest marathon, held in Melbourne in 2019 with 8,100 runners.





The event is vying for inclusion as an Abbott World Marathon Major, alongside iconic races in New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Tokyo and Berlin.





Last year, Sydney became the first marathon in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Platinum Label status, and is now in its second year of a three-year candidacy period to become a major marathon.





[---]





As campaigning for and against an Indigenous voice to parliament ramps up ahead of the upcoming referendum, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains confident Australians will vote 'yes'.





Australians have taken to the streets this weekend to join official 'yes' campaign walks, backed by rock stars including Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett, Dan Sultan, Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning, Spiderbait and John Butler.





Voters will head to the ballot box on the 14th of October, when they will be asked whether they want to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by enshrining an Indigenous consultative body in the constitution.





Mr Albanese spoke at an event in Sydney yesterday.





"We have had a voice from Canberra for 122 years, A voice from Canberra saying this is what you should do and this is where you should do it. What we're asking for here is a voice to Canberra from local, indigenous communities in order to achieve better outcomes."





[---]





The New South Wales government has pledged 224 million dollars towards tackling the state's housing crisis.





The package aims to reduce the social housing wait list and will explore options like modular housing to address supply issues.





Mental health housing, homelessness services and temporary accommodation will all receive a boost.





Housing Minister Rose Jackson has said New South Wales's housing crisis is forcing people to move to other states.





"I feel like sometimes when we talk about housing we talk about it you know, as in assets, and infrastructure and the planning system, and it can dehumanise the human face of the housing crisis. A house is not just a piece of infrastructure, it is a home, and it is too hard for too many young people and young families in this state to have that home."





[---]





The Public Prosecutor's Office in Libya has said it will pursue those responsible for the country's flood disaster, which has so far claimed more than 11,000 lives.





Rescuers continue to dig through mud and rubble in the city of Derna, where more than 10,000 people are still missing after two dams collapsed.





Public Prosecutor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour has said cracks were present in the dams before the incident, and investigations have begun into how they were maintained.





"I reassure the citizens that whoever made a mistake, neglected, the prosecution will certainly take firm measures, file a criminal case against him, and put him on trial. I want to take advantage of this opportunity and ask the families of those who have missing persons to go to the committee appointed by the Attorney General to the headquarters designated for it."





[---]





The Australian Iranian community has marked the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in Iran.





Rallies have been held in major Australian cities to remember the 22 year-old, who died while being detained by morality police, for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.





Her death in 2022 sparked months of protests in Iran and internationally.





A protester in Melbourne has said the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement is still agitating for change.





"I'm hoping Australian government and the world understand why we are here - because if we get rid of this regime, the world will be a better place."





[---]





And in rugby...





Wales have taken another step towards the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, winning 28-8 against Portugal at Stade de Nice.





But they were given a fierce examination, with Warren Gatland's much-changed team struggling throughout for control and fluency in the pool C contest.





Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, captain Dewi Lake, flanker Jac Morgan and number eight Taulupe Faletau scored tries, while Leigh Halfpenny kicked three conversions and Sam Costelow landed one.



