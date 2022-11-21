SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 21 November 2022

Published 21 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated 21 November 2022 at 6:37am
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Anthony Albanese set to issue a rallying cry to the world's trade unionists in Melbourne; five people dead in a shooting at a gay nightclub in the United States; and in sport, the FIFA Football World Cup finally under way after months of build-up and controversy.

