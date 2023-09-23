Morning News Bulletin 23 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton advises 'no' supporters to avoid those sympathetic to Vladimir Putin

The uncle of a slain Sikh separatist applauds the Canadian Prime Minister

A suspected fractured jaw marrs France's biggest ever win

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has advised 'No' campaigners for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to avoid national rallies involving a pro-Putin commentator.





The demonstrations, due to take place across the country today, are to be led by Simeon Boikov, an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro-Putin content.





The official 'no' campaign has distanced itself from Mr Boikov, while the 'Yes' campaign has condemned him, saying his rallies demonstrate how the 'No' campaign benefits from division and disunity.





Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has joined with state leaders to announce seven national principles in the fight against coercive control.





The principles centre on recognising and understanding this intimate form of abuse, which underpins domestic and family violence.





The framework is intended to guide government and non-government organisations in designing prevention and response, with a particular emphasis on the lived experience of victim-survivors.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics says about 3.6 million Australians have experienced emotional abuse from a partner.





A campaign calling for the release of Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being escalated with a protest through central London.





Family, supporters and friends of Mr Assange will today cycle from Belmarsh prison, where he is being held.





When they arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice, protestors plan to deliver the Walkley Award which was given to WikiLeaks for "outstanding journalism" in 2011.





Mr Assange is currently fighting extradition to the United States.





A date for his final court appeal is expected to be announced soon.





The uncle of the slain Sikh separatist at the centre of India and Canada's diplomatic crisis has praised the stance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.





Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Vancouver on the 18th of June.





Canada has claimed there are "credible allegations" the Indian government was involved in the killing of the man it had deemed a "terrorist" in 2020.





India has called the allegations "absurd".





Mr Nijjar's uncle, Himmat Singh Nijjar, says he applauds Justin Trudeau for bringing forward the allegations.





"We think it was very brave of Justin Trudeau. For the sake of one ordinary person, he did not need to take such a huge risk on his government. Our Indian government would never do that, no matter what."





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Canada to increase it's support for Ukraine's war against the Russian invasion.





In an address to the Canadian Parliament, Mr Zelenskyy has encouraged the country to stand with Ukraine until they have successfully fought off the Russians.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an additional $747 million dollars over three years for 50 armored vehicles which will be built in Canada.





Mr Zelenskyy says Canada has always been on the right side of history.





"Can we betray the good in human nature? No. Can we agree to evil? No. Can we allow our identity to be erased? No. Ukraine and Canada are the same. We stand and we fight for life. Ukraine, not genocide, will be victorious in this war."





Queenstown has declared a state of emergency after heavy rains soaked the town and caused flooding.





It follows New Zealand's biggest tourist town's boil water notice already in place, which was issued over water parasite fears.





According to Queenstown Lakes mayor Glyn Lewers, more than 100 people were evacuated overnight after heavy rains caused what he said were "several flooding and debris events".





Residents and tourists were advised to avoid the town center with an evacuation center set up at Saint Peters Church.





In the Rugby World Cup, France's biggest ever victory has left their captain with a suspected fractured jaw.





The French side hammered Namibia on Thursday, with 14 tries making a score of 96 - nil.





But the team are still anxiously waiting to confirm the extent of damage to captain Antoine Dupont after a reckless tackle forced him off the field.



