Morning News Bulletin 3 November 2022

Published 3 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated an hour ago at 6:37am
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The PM says budget cash handouts would have done more harm than good; an unexpected breakthrough - both sides in the Ethiopia civil war agree to a truce; and in AFL, the League says it will press on with a racism review despite the withdrawal of a key party to the allegations.
