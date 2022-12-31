SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 31 December 2022

Published 31 December 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, police and ambulance chiefs urge common sense ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations; tributes flow for football legend Pele and British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood; and in sport, further charges laid over an A-League Melbourne pitch invasion.

