Morning News Bulletin 4 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT



A wind change brings relief to a fireground on the New South Wales south coast

Pakistan announces a clampdown on illegal immigrants

And in sport, Socceroo Tom Rogic announces his retirement from professional football

—





Conditions have eased on a fireground in the Bega Valley region of the New South Wales south coast, bringing some relief for firefighters and local residents.





A southerly wind change has moved through, bringing cooler temperatures, increased humidity and some rain.





An emergency warning has been downgraded to Watch and Act.





The fire continues to burn near homes in the Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head areas.





People in those area are being advised to stay alert and monitor their surroundings as firefighters work to slow the spread of the fire.







—





Early voting on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament continues across Australia today.





As of 5pm yesterday, almost half a million Australians had voted at prepolling stations.





Supporters of the Yes23 campaign have been warned by the Australian Electoral Commission to move signs with the same purple colour used by the A-E-C away from polling booths over concerns they might mislead voters.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong, speaking in support of the Yes vote at an early voting centre in Adelaide, has urged Australians to do their research following accusations of misinformation by both the Yes and No campaigns.





"Obviously, October 14 is fast approaching, and we'd encourage people to engage with the facts. You know, every Australian is entitled to their own opinion, but we're not each entitled to our own facts.''





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum .





—





Flash flood warnings have been added to fire warnings in eastern Victoria after rain has started falling on bushfires raging in the state.





A severe warning has been issued for damaging winds and heavy rain in central and eastern Victoria, with up to 60 millimetres expected over fires in Gippsland.





Around 700 firefighters have battled more than 200 individual blazes caused by burn-offs and unattended flames.





The cause of a fire around the town of Briagolong, which has grown to over 17,000 hectares, is still under investigation.







—





Pakistan's government has announced a clampdown on illegal immigrants.





It's given them until November to leave the country or face deportation.





It's not clear how authorities could find illegal immigrants to expel them.





The announcement comes after Pakistan said Afghan citizens were behind 14 of 24 suicide bombings in the country this year.





The Pakistani government estimates 1-point-7 million Afghan citizens in Pakistan have no legal documents to stay.





—





A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after at least two people were killed and five injured in a shooting at a mall in Bangkok.





Thai police say the teenager is being questioned over the incident which saw hundreds of shoppers flee the Siam Paragon mall.





Videos on social media appear to show scenes of chaos, with crowds of people, including children, fleeing the popular mall, after shots were reportedly heard.





The incident prompted authorities to shut down access to a nearby public transport station, preventing commuters from leaving as the evening rush hour began.





—





Three scientists have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their work on how fast electrons move around the atom.





Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier have won for their study of the tiny part of each atom that races around the centre.





Electrons, which are fundamental to everything from chemistry and physics, to our bodies and our gadgets, move around so fast that it's been beyond human efforts to isolate them.





Nobel Committee Member Professor David Haviland says the scientists' research may one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.





—





In sport, Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic has announced his retirement from professional football to focus on his young family.



