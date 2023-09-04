Morning News Bulletin 4 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





In this bulletin,



Wage theft criminalised under draft laws to come before federal parliament



Campaigning steps up in regional Australia ahead of Voice referendum



Dutchman Max Verstappen celebrates a record 10th win, after taking first place at the Italian Grand Prix.





A crackdown on the use of labour hire workers paid less than employees is tipped to boost pay rates for roughly 67,000 workers.





Employment relations minister Tony Burke said the economic impact of the targeted reforms would be minor as it is isolated to workplaces covered by bargained rates of pay.





Mr Burke said the changes were not an attack on labour hire as a valid way to plug workforce shortages but were aimed at employers using the model to undercut employee pay rates.





The legislation is set to be introduced to parliament today as the fourth and final core element of the government's workplace reforms.





—-





Foreign Minister Penny Wong has responded to statements made by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who is taking part in the No campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Mr Dutton says he is against the current referendum to enshrine a voice for parliament in the constitution, claiming it is causing divisions that a vote on constitutional recognition would not.





Ms. Wong says that a YES vote goes beyond politics, and it is about ensuring that the demands of First Nations people are heard.





"Mr. Dutton wants to close the door on what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians have asked. That's what he wants to do. And everything he says and does is about that. But this isn't about politics. This is about people. This referendum is about people. It is about our First Nations people and the rest of Australia, listening to what has been asked for understanding that hope, understanding the requests for recognition, for listening and for better outcomes."





—-





Regional community leaders are stepping up efforts to create conversation and awareness around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





The date for the referendum has been set for October 14, and voters in regional Australia are expected to have a significant impact on its outcome.





Deputy Mayor Gerald Power is the first Indigenous local councillor in Orange, New South Wales.





He was part of a push last year which saw the council move a motion to support the Voice.





Mr Power says he is hopeful an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would provide First Nations people with a platform to share knowledge on sacred sites and other issues.





“I think that has created an opportunity now for council. That dynamic has changed now. So having a voice right here in the chamber. In relation speaking, I'm guiding the First Nations people here in that can have a partnership between Orange city council and sacred sites and their stories and what they are really feeling could be quite beneficial in relation to First Nations people here in Orange.”





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum





—-





Typhoon Haikui has carried violent winds and torrential rains to the southeast coast of Taiwan, becoming the first typhoon to directly hit the island in four years.





The wind has arrived with a powerful force in Taitung, leading to domestic flights being cancelled and almost 4,000 people evacuated.





A statement issued from the Taiwanese President's office advised the population to avoid going out and not climb mountains, go to the coast, fish or do water sports.





After passing through southern Taiwan, Haikui is expected to enter the Taiwan Strait and head towards China.





—-





In sport, Dutchman Max Verstappen has broken a Formula One record with a 10th win, taking first place in the Italian Grand Prix.





The 25-year-old's victory at the Monza circuit, also called the Temple of Speed, outside Milan was also the 15th consecutive Grand Prix win for Red Bull.





Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team, his first podium of the season cheered by the passionate fans, after starting on pole position and holding off Verstappen until the 15th of 51 laps.





Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining. Red Bull lead Mercedes in the championship by 310 points with Ferrari moving up to third.





The Dutchman says he's incredibly proud of his achievement.





"I'm very happy with something that you don't even think about trying to achieve, because it's very unlikely, you know, that those kind of things happen. But you are very proud that that did happen. And in general, of course, very proud of what the team has done. Also today, again, I mean, the whole year so far has been pretty incredible. But also winning here too at Monza I think is pretty special."



