Morning News Bulletin 6 November 2023

Two children among five dead after a car crashes into a beer garden

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Israel in a "show of solidarity"

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo has a chaotic start to the Sao Paolo Grand Prix

Five people - including two children - have died after a car crashed into a beer garden in regional Victoria.





Victoria Police says a white SUV mounted the kerb and struck patrons at a venue in Daylesford, hitting two men, a woman, a teenage girl and a six year old boy.





The 66 year old male driver of the car was also injured.





Superintendent John Fitzpatrick says they are still waiting to speak to the driver to determine what happened.





---





Twelve Australians have now arrived back home after evacuating from the besieged territory of Gaza.





A family of four has landed in Adelaide and a family of three in Melbourne, while other passengers arrived in Sydney on a commercial flight.





They are part of a group of 25 Australians who were able to go through the Rafah crossing into Egypt before the border checkpoint was temporarily closed again at the weekend.





One returning couple says they are very happy for the Australian government's help in getting them home, but sad about the continuing conflict.





"It's been three weeks for us, we [were] living in [a] nightmare, we cannot work, we cannot eat, we cannot just exist. Thanks to the Australian government and foreign affairs for helping us, and also to some of the MPs here in the Parliament, they stood behind us for negotiations with Israel, Egypt and everybody so it's much, much appreciated."





---





Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived for a tour of Israel along with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.





The pair are being hosted by Danny Danon, Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations.





Accompanied by Israeli soldiers and officials, they walked into some of the houses burned during the Hamas attacks on October 7th.





"Look around. This is the end of antisemitism. This is where it ends. Those expressions of hate against Jewish people. This is what it becomes, what we are seeing around us here today. That’s why it can’t be tolerated in its most smallest form. Because it starts as a mustard seed, and then it grows into this horror."





---





Trade Minister Don Farrell says he expects China to lift its remaining trade sanctions on Australian exports very soon.





Only $2 billion worth of sanctions remain on Australian exports, including rock lobsters and beef, after tariffs imposed in 2020 were lifted earlier this year.





Minister Farrell says he has been encouraged by the discussion he had with China's Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, during his trip to China with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





"I expect that as part of the stabilisation process that's going on with China, as part of our ambition to remove all of the impediments, I would expect that in a very short space of time we will find that those products are back into the Chinese market."





---





Laws banning the sale of fake weapons, knives and other bladed weapons to under 18s will be introduced in Queensland in a bid to address youth crime.





The law will serve as an extension of Jack's Law, which was created after 17-year-old Jack Beasley was stabbed to death on the Gold Coast in 2019.





Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan says the bill will provide an opportunity for talks about knife safety.





"It's the next step in improving community safety, but it's also a step towards ensuring there are conversations between responsible adults and young people around safety in community. It's about enhancing safety, it's about the next step in community safety and it's also about ensuring that young people have the right messages in life."





---





In Formula 1, Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has escaped injury after his car was struck by a flying tyre following a chaotic start to the Brazilian Grand Prix.





The loose tyre carcass hit the rear wing of Ricciardo's AlphaTauri following a collision between Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg moments after the start in Interlagos.



