Morning News Bulletin 7 January 2023

Published 7 January 2023 at 7:00am
In this bulletin, WA Emergency Services attempt to evacuate Indigenous residents from floodwaters amid claims of cultural insensitivity; a 36-hour Russian ceasefire, rejected by Ukraine, is now in effect; and in sport, former tennis champ Ash Barty announces she has a baby on the way.
