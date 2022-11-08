SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 8 November 2022

Published 8 November 2022
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The UN Secretary General issues a dire message, as world leaders gather in Egypt for COP27; residents of Forbes begin returning home following devastating floods, and the clean up operation begins; and in sport, a Sri Lankan international cricketer accused of sexually assaulting a Sydney woman is suspended.

