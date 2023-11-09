Morning News Bulletin 9 November 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



The High Court rules indefinite immigration detention is unlawful

The UN Chief says Gaza civilian deaths show something "clearly wrong" with Israeli operations

The Matildas agree a new four-year deal which sees them paid as much as the Socceroos

The High Court of Australia has found indefinite immigration detention to be unlawful in an overhaul of the two decade long ruling.





In a landmark ruling, a majority of High Court justices agreed that unsuccessful asylum seekers who could not be transferred to another country could no longer be held indefinitely.





The decision was made after lawyers representing a detained Rohinghya man argued that the twenty year old ruling was wrongly decided.





The government says the decision could see the release of ninety two people currently being held in detention centres.





The United Nations Secretary-General says the number of civilians killed in Gaza shows something is "clearly wrong" with Israel's military operations.





UN Chief Antonio Guterres has condemned Hamas' use of civilians as human shields, but says it is against Israel's interests for the world to see the "terrible image" of the humanitarian needs of Palestinians in Gaza.





Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, striking Gaza from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground invasion, after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in October 7 attacks.





Hamas' health ministry in Gaza says more than 10,500 ((10,569)) people have now been killed in the region, around 40 per cent of them children.





Mr Guterres says the number of children killed in the conflict is distressing.





“Every year, the highest number of killing of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds. We have in a few days in Gaza, thousands and thousands of children killed, which means there is also something clearly wrong in the way that military operations are being done.”





A Melbourne shipyard has halted operations after pro-Palestine protesters blocked entrances, preventing trucks from entering an area where an Israeli shipping line operates.





The demonstrations are linked to the Trade Unionists for Palestine Group, who say the Israeli shipping line they're protesting against, is a major transporter of armaments.





The company's vessels are facing "block the boat protests" in ports around the world as pro-Palestine supporters campaign against the civilian deaths in Gaza.





According to the Trade Unionists for Palestine Group's social media, there are more plans to rally at Port Botany today (November 9) as the Israeli shipping company is set to arrive.





Premier Chris Minns has warned those participating of the consequences of disrupting lawful trade.





South Australian police are under fire over claims of secrecy after media outlets were prevented from publishing details about the alleged tasering of a man in his sixties outside a care facility.





The incident has prompted calls to speed up reforms of police transparency laws to bring the state into line with the rest of the country and maintain public confidence in the justice system.





SA Police have revealed it stood down two police officers while it conducts investigations, but has refused to release body-cam footage of the October 26 incident.





Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams says a Commissioner's Inquiry will establish what happened.





"I think you can read from the response that there is a level of concern that justifies a Commissioner's Inquiry. But I say this cautiously - there is an an investigation that needs to be undertaken so that the full facts, and statements, and evidence can be obtained, so that a full picture and understanding of events can then be determined."





In football,





Football Australia and Professional Footballers Australia [[PFA]] have announced an agreement ensuring the Matildas will continue to be paid as much as their male counterparts.





The four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement [[CBA]], which goes as far as the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, also ensures that women will have greater employment opportunities in the sport.





Football Australia has also announced a new revenue sharing model between the organisation and the players as well as a strengthened economic partnership to drive more investment into the sport.



