Morning News Bulletin 9 September 2023

TRANSCRIPT



One person has died and five others injured after a man struck pedestrians in Melbourne

Bookstore Dymocks warns customers of a potential dark web data breach

Carlton have beaten Sydney to secure a place against Melbourne in a knock-out final.

Victorian police are grateful for a quick arrest that might have prevented further harm to people after a motorist died and five others were injured in a Melbourne CBD car ramming.





One person was killed and five others injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians and two other vehicles along busy Bourke Street in the CBD last night.





The offending driver is in police custody after his white Toyota sedan struck several people at a tram stop before hitting two other vehicles near Russell and Bourke streets about 6.20pm.





Superintendent Zorka Dunstan says the driver, a 26-year-old man from Melton West, was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.





She adds that the Hyundai driver was killed.





"The occupants of the Mazda have been transported to hospital with minor injuries. There were two occupants in the Mazda. Two members came out of the Melbourne East police station and they quickly arrested the driver of the Toyota; a 26 year old male from Melton West is currently in custody and he's undergoing a mental health assessment."





Superintendent Dunstan says there is no link to terrorism.





She's appealing to the public, asking for any dashcam footage that will help them investigate the incident further.





The two officers who dealt with the incident have been offered counselling.





—-





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in New Delhi ahead of the start of the G20 conference.





Mr Albanese say he will be looking to play a constructive role when the world leaders who represent two-thirds of the global population gather in India this weekend.





The grouping, covering developing and developed nations, accounts for 85 per cent of the world's economic output and 75 per cent of world trade.





The absence of China’s leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will impact the discussion on issues of global concern, including climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine.





Mr Albanese says there are a lot of things to discuss.





"We want to see security, stability and peace in the region. The way to do that is to make sure that we engage in a constructive way. I will be open and clear with everyone I talk with. I say the same thing in public that I say in private. I am very pleased that the relationships that we have been able to build in the region here has been a significant shift."





—-





Bookstore chain Dymocks has warned customers of a possible data breach that could lead to their personal information being leaked on the dark web.





The bookseller's managing director Mark Newman said in an email to members on Friday that the company became aware two days previously of a potentially unauthorised accessing of customer records.





Mr Newman has said that an investigation was launched as soon as the breach was detected, with cybersecurity finding evidence of discussions about customer data being available on the dark web.





Dymocks is unsure how many customers have been impacted and has promised to update those affected as the investigation continues.





—-





North Korea has said that it has launched its first tactical nuclear attack submarine and assigned it to patrol the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the submarine is crucial to his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.





Images from North Korean state media appear to show that the submarine is the same one the North Korean leader inspected in 2019 while it was under construction, and has at least ten launch tubes, with four larger tubes that are possibly designed for missiles.





South Korean officials are sceptical that the submarine works and that it is likely not ready for operational duty.





—-





In AFL,





Carlton have celebrated their first finals appearance in a decade with a tense six-point win over Sydney to keep their premiership dream alive.





The Blues led by 28 points at the end of the third quarter but had to endure some nervous moments before hanging on for an 74-68 victory over the Swans in Friday night's elimination final.





Carlton will play Melbourne next in a knockout semi-final as they continue their bid to end a 28-year premiership drought.





Man-of-the-match Jacob Weitering told Fox Sports that the team is determined to prove its doubters wrong after a patch of bad form in the middle of of the season.



