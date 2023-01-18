Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Multilingual app launched to increase skin cancer awareness and sun UV danger
A new phone app launched to increase awareness of the damage caused to skin by UV and to change people’s behaviour Source: Getty / danefromspain
More than 2000 Australians die every year from skin cancer, a disease largely caused by ultraviolet - or UV - radiation. Now, a new phone app has been launched to increase awareness of the damage caused to skin by U-V - and to change people’s behaviour.
