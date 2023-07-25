Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Murray Darling Basin Plan won't finish on time, says Minister
A Murray Cod washed up on the shore amongst thousands of dead fish at the main weir at the Menindee lakes, in outback NSW in March 2023 Source: AAP / SAMARA ANDERSON/AAPIMAGE
A multi-billion-dollar plan announced in 2012 to save the Murray Darling Basin won't be completed on time according to new advice. Failing to meet the legislated deadlines has triggered concerns from environmental experts about the future of the river's ecosystem.
