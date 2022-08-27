SBS News

AM bulletin 28 August 2022

Published 28 August 2022 at 7:00am, updated an hour ago at 7:09am
Presented by Gareth Boreham
The first refugees under a new community outreach program touch down in Australia, the Pope names twenty new cardinals ahead of his potential retirement and in sport, Essendon makes an impressive debut in the AFL women's competition with a 26-point win over Hawthorn.

