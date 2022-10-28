Nancy Pelosi's husband "violently assaulted" following break-in at the couple's home

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Nancy Pelosi's husband "violently assaulted" following break-in at the couple's homePlay01:36SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.47MB)Published 29 October 2022 at 8:23amSource: SBS News .Published 29 October 2022 at 8:23amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRishi Sunak criticised for skipping COP27 climate summitRock n roll's Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87Flood warnings continue across both NSW and Victoria, with some towns preparing for weeks of isolationElon Musk clears out Twitter bosses in $44 billion deal