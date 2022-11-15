SBS News In Depth

NASA ready to launch Artemis 1 lunar rocket and Orion spacecraft

SBS News In Depth

US-SPACE-MOON-ARTEMIS-NASA-AEROSPACE

Photographers set up remote cameras as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 13, 2022. - NASA said on November 11 it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled November 16, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 3:21pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News

NASA's long-awaited Artemis 1 launch is expected to finally take place on Wednesday 16 November after months of weather delays and technical problems. The rocket is going to the moon, 53 years since the United States first touched the lunar surface.

Published 15 November 2022 at 3:21pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

Russia Ukraine Liberation Analysis

President Zelenskyy visits Kherson, back under Ukrainian control

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets his US counterpart Joe Biden before their meeting

'Vital to chart the right course with the US' - Xi Jinping

Internally displaced person Falmata from Niger (Supplied - UN).jpg

'Life is not easy' - displaced people bear the brunt of the climate crisis