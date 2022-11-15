NASA ready to launch Artemis 1 lunar rocket and Orion spacecraft

Photographers set up remote cameras as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 13, 2022. - NASA said on November 11 it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled November 16, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images
Published 15 November 2022 at 3:21pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
NASA's long-awaited Artemis 1 launch is expected to finally take place on Wednesday 16 November after months of weather delays and technical problems. The rocket is going to the moon, 53 years since the United States first touched the lunar surface.
