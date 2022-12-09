SBS News In Depth

National Cabinet announces relief on energy price hikes

SBS News In Depth

Anthony Albanese speaks to the media following the National Cabinet meeting

Anthony Albanese speaks to the media following the National Cabinet meeting Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 6:50pm
By Anna Henderson, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

Federal Parliament will be called back to Canberra next week for an urgent session to pass laws for price caps on coal and gas. The Prime Minister maintains there will be relief flowing to households but he's received Treasury assurances that won't add to inflation

Published 9 December 2022 at 6:50pm
By Anna Henderson, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - complaints (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Super funds taking too long to respond to complaints

CYPRUS-IRAN-WOMEN-PROTEST-RIGHTS-EXECUTION

Iran executes anti-government protester

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at a New York awards ceremony

Royal rift deepens after documentary disclosures

Professor Ray Lovett (Supplied - ANU).jpg

Research reveals distress caused to First Nations peoples by racism