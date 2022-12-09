National Cabinet announces relief on energy price hikes

Anthony Albanese speaks to the media following the National Cabinet meeting Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS
Published 9 December 2022 at 6:50pm
By Anna Henderson, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Federal Parliament will be called back to Canberra next week for an urgent session to pass laws for price caps on coal and gas. The Prime Minister maintains there will be relief flowing to households but he's received Treasury assurances that won't add to inflation
