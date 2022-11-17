National launch of 13YARN: Australia’s first Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander crisis support line
Australia’s first and only national Indigenous led crisis hotline, 13YARN (Supplied) Credit: Wayne Quilliam
Published 17 November 2022 at 7:07pm
By Francesca De Nuccio
Source: SBS News
The national telephone helpline 13YARN provides support across a range of issues including mental health. And support workers say the volume of calls are increasing each day.
