National launch of 13YARN: Australia’s first Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander crisis support line

Australia’s first and only national Indigenous led crisis hotline, 13YARN (Supplied) Credit: Wayne Quilliam

Published 17 November 2022 at 7:07pm
By Francesca De Nuccio
The national telephone helpline 13YARN provides support across a range of issues including mental health. And support workers say the volume of calls are increasing each day.

