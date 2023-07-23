Nationwide rallies decry decade-long offshore detention

REFUGEE OFFSHORE DETENTION PROTEST

People participate in a protest against offshore detention at the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS

Refugee advocates are calling on the federal government to end Australia's decade-long policy of offshore detention for asylum seekers arriving by boat. The call comes on the tenth anniversary of the Rudd Labor Government policy, which has been marked by protests in capital cities across the country.

