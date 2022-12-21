'Navigate our differences wisely' - Penny Wong in Beijing

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks to media in Beijing Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Published 22 December 2022 at 8:14am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. Penny Wong’s visit comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations.
