Nearly 1000 people killed in Pakistan floods as diaspora in Australia bands together to help
Displaced people carry belongings as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province. Source: AP / Zahid Hussain/AP
Published 28 August 2022 at 8:11pm
By Kath Landers, Rena Sarumpaet, Arianne Lucente
Presented by Arianne Lucente
Source: SBS News
A state of emergency has been declared in Pakistan, where heavy monsoons and flash flooding has killed 1,000 people. As the country's prime minister calls for international aid, members of the Pakistani diaspora in Australia are gathering supplies to send to those hardest hit.
