Neo-Nazis clash with police and counter-protesters in Melbourne

Police hold back anti-fascist protesters during a rally involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters during a protest opposing immigration outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Far-right demonstrators have clashed with police and counter-protesters at an anti-immigration rally in Melbourne. Amid violent scenes, men dressed in black performed the Nazi salute, sparking calls for such extremist groups to be categorised as terrorist organisations.

