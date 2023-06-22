New archive augments Anglocentric post-colonisation Australian history

A handwritten Italian prisoner of war camp newspaper called Patria (collected at the Australian War Memorial, AWM) from 1942 (Supplied OMAA).jpg

A handwritten Italian prisoner of war camp newspaper called Patria (collected at the Australian War Memorial, AWM) from 1942

Since colonisation, the history of Australia has been written predominately based on English records. Now, a new digital archive has been set up to collect historical material relating to Australia but written in languages other than English. Those behind the resource say they are hoping it will challenge Anglocentric notions of Australian history, and show that it has always been a multilingual country.

