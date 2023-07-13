Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New drug potential game changer for stroke treatment
Alison Hallworth suffered a stroke at the age of 44 Source: SBS News
Australian researchers say they may have found a breakthrough stroke treatment… rolling out the drug in world-first clinical trials. Around 85% of strokes are ischemic, caused by a clot, blocking blood supply to the brain. If successful, it could lead to a significant improvement in outcomes for patients.
