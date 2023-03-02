Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New flood recovery funding for sports clubs meets lukewarm response
Goal posts surrounded by water at a flooded football field in Bellingen in NSW Source: AAP / TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE
A new $36 million package to be shared by sports organisations affected by last year’s disastrous floods in New South Wales is set to bring great relief to communities hoping to rebuild. Yet there are concerns that not enough is being done, with many clubs still far from being able to return to their regular operations.
