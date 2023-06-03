New rules for Bali tourists to curb inappropriate behaviour

Travellers arriving at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali (AAP) Source: EPA / MADE NAGI/EPA

A Balinese religious leader has urged visitors to show more respect for local customs in the popular tourist spot, as new rules are introduced to curb inappropriate behaviour. The rules follow a string of incidents amongst travellers arriving on the Indonesian island.

