New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard resigns

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard resignsPlay00:53SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (826.13KB)Published 25 October 2022 at 10:59amSource: SBS News .Published 25 October 2022 at 10:59amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSweden prepares for its accession to NATO as new cabinet sets inNew report calls for more multicultural representation in Australian politicsRishi Sunak to become the next British Prime MinisterAir strike kills more than 50 people in Myanmar