New Year, new job? ACCC warns beware of scammers

Jobseekers are being urged to watch out for scammers, with new Scamwatch figures revealing Australians lost over $8.7 million to recruitment scams in 2022. (Getty) Source: iStockphoto / fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 4 January 2023 at 7:00am
By SBS News
Source: SBS News
The Australian competition regulator's Scamwatch is warning young people, vulnerable groups and multicultural communities to protect their personal information when applying for jobs and to beware of job offers made through social media platforms or messaging services such as Whatsapp. SBS News speaks to ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard.
