New Zealanders get direct pathway to Australian citizenship

CHRIS HIPKINS AUSTRALIA VISIT

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to media at Rongotai Airport in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Mr Hipkins will travel to Brisbane to celebrate Australia's relaxing of citizenship requirements for Kiwis. (AAP Image/Ben McKay) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BEN MCKAY/AAPIMAGE

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders living in Australia will soon have a direct pathway to Australian citizenship allowing them to access social welfare, student loans and housing support. The federal government says the change will give New Zealanders similar rights to Australians living across the Tasman. The news has been warmly welcomed by New Zealand's Prime Minister describing the change as 'historic'.

